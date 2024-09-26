News & Insights

Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, DELL, SPHR

September 26, 2024 — 03:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Albemarle Corp. (Symbol: ALB), where a total volume of 16,408 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 62.7% of ALB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring October 04, 2024, with 1,571 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 157,100 underlying shares of ALB. Below is a chart showing ALB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 93,565 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 4,633 contracts, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 762,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ALB options, DELL options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

