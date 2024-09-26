Notable Thursday Option Activity: ALB, DELL, SPHR

Dell Technologies Inc (Symbol: DELL) saw options trading volume of 93,565 contracts, representing approximately 9.4 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of DELL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 15.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring September 27, 2024, with 4,583 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,300 underlying shares of DELL. Below is a chart showing DELL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Sphere Entertainment Co (Symbol: SPHR) saw options trading volume of 4,633 contracts, representing approximately 463,300 underlying shares or approximately 60.8% of SPHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 762,285 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,172 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 217,200 underlying shares of SPHR. Below is a chart showing SPHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for ALB options, DELL options, or SPHR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
