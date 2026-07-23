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Notable Thursday Option Activity: AI, MU, COST

July 23, 2026 — 03:20 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 66,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 15,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 573,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 36,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 28,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AI options, MU options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AI
MU
COST

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