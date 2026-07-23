Notable Thursday Option Activity: AI, MU, COST

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in C3.ai Inc (Symbol: AI), where a total of 66,982 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 6.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.7% of AI's average daily trading volume over the past month of 5.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $9 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 15,770 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of AI. Below is a chart showing AI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $9 strike highlighted in orange:

Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) options are showing a volume of 573,865 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 57.4 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 113.7% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 50.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $1000 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 36,967 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $1000 strike highlighted in orange:

And Costco Wholesale Corp (Symbol: COST) options are showing a volume of 28,518 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 105.9% of COST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $630 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 711 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 71,100 underlying shares of COST. Below is a chart showing COST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $630 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AI options, MU options, or COST options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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