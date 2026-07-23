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Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, COIN, CSX

July 23, 2026 — 02:31 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 500,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 38,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 56,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 89,471 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 25,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AAPL options, COIN options, or CSX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AAPL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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AAPL
COIN
CSX

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