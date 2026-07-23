Notable Thursday Option Activity: AAPL, COIN, CSX

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Apple Inc (Symbol: AAPL), where a total volume of 500,831 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 50.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.1% of AAPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 65.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026 , with 38,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of AAPL. Below is a chart showing AAPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) options are showing a volume of 56,454 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 74.1% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 3,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

And CSX Corp (Symbol: CSX) saw options trading volume of 89,471 contracts, representing approximately 8.9 million underlying shares or approximately 73.1% of CSX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 25,499 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of CSX. Below is a chart showing CSX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

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Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

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