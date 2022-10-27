Notable Thursday Option Activity: ENTA, CDW, CTRA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc (Symbol: ENTA), where a total of 904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 90,400 underlying shares. That amounts to about 51.1% of ENTA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 176,800 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 21, 2023, with 450 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 45,000 underlying shares of ENTA. Below is a chart showing ENTA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
CDW Corp (Symbol: CDW) saw options trading volume of 3,340 contracts, representing approximately 334,000 underlying shares or approximately 50.8% of CDW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 658,085 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring November 18, 2022, with 1,542 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 154,200 underlying shares of CDW. Below is a chart showing CDW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
And Coterra Energy Inc (Symbol: CTRA) saw options trading volume of 31,552 contracts, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares or approximately 48.4% of CTRA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $24 strike put option expiring November 18, 2022, with 13,985 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of CTRA. Below is a chart showing CTRA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $24 strike highlighted in orange:
