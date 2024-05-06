Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, ACM, RRX

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 2,543 contracts, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,764 contracts, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for RCL options, ACM options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: WFC Options Chain
Institutional Holders of IXN
Trane Technologies Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.