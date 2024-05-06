News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, ACM, RRX

May 06, 2024 — 03:32 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 13,627 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.4 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 45% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $110 strike put option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,325 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 232,500 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $110 strike highlighted in orange:

AECOM (Symbol: ACM) saw options trading volume of 2,543 contracts, representing approximately 254,300 underlying shares or approximately 44% of ACM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 577,450 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring February 21, 2025, with 800 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 80,000 underlying shares of ACM. Below is a chart showing ACM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Regal Rexnord Corp (Symbol: RRX) saw options trading volume of 1,764 contracts, representing approximately 176,400 underlying shares or approximately 42.7% of RRX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 413,345 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring June 21, 2024, with 621 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 62,100 underlying shares of RRX. Below is a chart showing RRX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, ACM options, or RRX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

