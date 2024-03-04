Notable Monday Option Activity: GNK, ADBE, FSLR

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,996 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:
And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 21,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for GNK options, ADBE options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
