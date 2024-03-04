News & Insights

Markets
GNK

Notable Monday Option Activity: GNK, ADBE, FSLR

March 04, 2024 — 03:40 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd (Symbol: GNK), where a total of 7,519 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 751,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 89% of GNK's average daily trading volume over the past month of 845,125 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring March 15, 2024, with 3,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 350,000 underlying shares of GNK. Below is a chart showing GNK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE) saw options trading volume of 29,996 contracts, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares or approximately 82.8% of ADBE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $600 strike call option expiring March 08, 2024, with 1,032 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,200 underlying shares of ADBE. Below is a chart showing ADBE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $600 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) options are showing a volume of 21,488 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82.3% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $140 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 2,997 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,700 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $140 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GNK options, ADBE options, or FSLR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 High-Yield REITs
 UDR market cap history
 Funds Holding DEX

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GNK
ADBE
FSLR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.