Notable Monday Option Activity: WST, SIRI, MRVL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), where a total volume of 4,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026 , with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 19,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 128,589 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 9,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for WST options, SIRI options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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