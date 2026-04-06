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WST

Notable Monday Option Activity: WST, SIRI, MRVL

April 06, 2026 — 03:32 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (Symbol: WST), where a total volume of 4,813 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 481,300 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 52% of WST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 925,685 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike put option expiring May 15, 2026, with 3,300 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 330,000 underlying shares of WST. Below is a chart showing WST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

SiriusXM Holdings Inc (Symbol: SIRI) options are showing a volume of 19,008 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.3% of SIRI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $23 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 5,496 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 549,600 underlying shares of SIRI. Below is a chart showing SIRI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $23 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Marvell Technology Inc (Symbol: MRVL) saw options trading volume of 128,589 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 49.4% of MRVL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 26.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring April 10, 2026, with 9,401 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 940,100 underlying shares of MRVL. Below is a chart showing MRVL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for WST options, SIRI options, or MRVL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
 HWKZ shares outstanding history
 Dividend Alerts

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> HWKZ shares outstanding history-> Dividend Alerts-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

WST
SIRI
MRVL

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