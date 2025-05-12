Notable Monday Option Activity: WMT, C, JPM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Walmart Inc (Symbol: WMT), where a total volume of 101,700 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 10.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.1% of WMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 16.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 6,667 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 666,700 underlying shares of WMT. Below is a chart showing WMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Citigroup Inc (Symbol: C) options are showing a volume of 85,193 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 58.5% of C's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 14.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 11,403 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of C. Below is a chart showing C's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 48,662 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.9 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 50.8% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $265 strike call option expiring May 16, 2025, with 3,053 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 305,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $265 strike highlighted in orange:

