Notable Monday Option Activity: VST, AMTM, KEYS

Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) options are showing a volume of 7,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:
And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 4,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
