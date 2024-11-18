News & Insights

Notable Monday Option Activity: VST, AMTM, KEYS

November 18, 2024 — 01:55 pm EST

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST), where a total volume of 32,953 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.3 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.4% of VST's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring November 22, 2024, with 10,698 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of VST. Below is a chart showing VST's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Amentum Holdings Inc (Symbol: AMTM) options are showing a volume of 7,136 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 713,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.3% of AMTM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 2,438 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 243,800 underlying shares of AMTM. Below is a chart showing AMTM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

And Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) options are showing a volume of 4,176 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 417,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.5% of KEYS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 982,815 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,821 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 182,100 underlying shares of KEYS. Below is a chart showing KEYS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

