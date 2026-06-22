Notable Monday Option Activity: VKTX, TEAD, GLW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 12,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026 , with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Teads Holding Co (Symbol: TEAD) saw options trading volume of 1,934 contracts, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of TEAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of TEAD. Below is a chart showing TEAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 82,742 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, TEAD options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further VKTX Research:

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