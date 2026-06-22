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VKTX

Notable Monday Option Activity: VKTX, TEAD, GLW

June 22, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Viking Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: VKTX), where a total of 12,994 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 65.7% of VKTX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring June 26, 2026, with 2,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 202,300 underlying shares of VKTX. Below is a chart showing VKTX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Teads Holding Co (Symbol: TEAD) saw options trading volume of 1,934 contracts, representing approximately 193,400 underlying shares or approximately 65.3% of TEAD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 296,010 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $2.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,030 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 103,000 underlying shares of TEAD. Below is a chart showing TEAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $2.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Corning Inc (Symbol: GLW) saw options trading volume of 82,742 contracts, representing approximately 8.3 million underlying shares or approximately 65.1% of GLW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,704 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 470,400 underlying shares of GLW. Below is a chart showing GLW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for VKTX options, TEAD options, or GLW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further VKTX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Institutional Holders of VKTX-> VKTX Options Chain-> ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

VKTX
TEAD
GLW

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