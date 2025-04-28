Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, WGS, APP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 40,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025 , with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 5,241 contracts, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 56,537 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 13,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, WGS options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.