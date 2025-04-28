Markets
UPS

Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, WGS, APP

April 28, 2025 — 03:17 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Parcel Service Inc (Symbol: UPS), where a total of 40,055 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 64.5% of UPS's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $150 strike call option expiring July 18, 2025, with 1,310 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,000 underlying shares of UPS. Below is a chart showing UPS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $150 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 5,241 contracts, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 56,537 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 13,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UPS options, WGS options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LDTC
 Funds Holding DPLO
 PFIE Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding LDTC-> Funds Holding DPLO-> PFIE Insider Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPS
WGS
APP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.