Notable Monday Option Activity: UPS, WGS, APP

GeneDx Holdings Corp (Symbol: WGS) saw options trading volume of 5,241 contracts, representing approximately 524,100 underlying shares or approximately 62% of WGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 845,485 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $90 strike put option expiring May 02, 2025, with 1,394 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 139,400 underlying shares of WGS. Below is a chart showing WGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:
And Applovin Corp (Symbol: APP) saw options trading volume of 56,537 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 61.9% of APP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $320 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 13,894 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of APP. Below is a chart showing APP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $320 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UPS options, WGS options, or APP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
