Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, PYPL, AMAT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 29,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 96,672 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 49,476 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, PYPL options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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