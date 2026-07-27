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Notable Monday Option Activity: UNH, PYPL, AMAT

July 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH), where a total of 29,526 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 49.2% of UNH's average daily trading volume over the past month of 6.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $165 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,630 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 163,000 underlying shares of UNH. Below is a chart showing UNH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL) saw options trading volume of 96,672 contracts, representing approximately 9.7 million underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 16,216 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Applied Materials, Inc. (Symbol: AMAT) saw options trading volume of 49,476 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 46.8% of AMAT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $450 strike put option expiring July 31, 2026, with 2,251 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 225,100 underlying shares of AMAT. Below is a chart showing AMAT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $450 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UNH options, PYPL options, or AMAT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further UNH Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

UNH
PYPL
AMAT

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