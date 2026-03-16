Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, AXP, CRCL

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 30,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:
And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 130,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for UAL options, AXP options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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