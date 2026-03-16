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Notable Monday Option Activity: UAL, AXP, CRCL

March 16, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL), where a total of 57,764 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 71% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring April 02, 2026, with 17,082 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

American Express Co. (Symbol: AXP) options are showing a volume of 30,682 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 67.9% of AXP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 6,016 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 601,600 underlying shares of AXP. Below is a chart showing AXP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) options are showing a volume of 130,380 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 13.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 20.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $108 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 10,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $108 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for UAL options, AXP options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman
 CHE Stock Predictions
 Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Top Stocks Held By Bill Ackman-> CHE Stock Predictions-> Canadian Stocks Where Yields Got More Juicy-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UAL
AXP
CRCL

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