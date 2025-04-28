Notable Monday Option Activity: TWLO, EQT, HIMS

EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) saw options trading volume of 52,874 contracts, representing approximately 5.3 million underlying shares or approximately 53.9% of EQT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $46 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 20,102 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of EQT. Below is a chart showing EQT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $46 strike highlighted in orange:
And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 116,758 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 11.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 21.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring May 02, 2025, with 11,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
