Notable Monday Option Activity: TMDX, NVDA, COIN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 22,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.1% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.1 million contracts, representing approximately 305.2 million underlying shares or approximately 173.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 470,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 129,300 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 144.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, NVDA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further TMDX Research:

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