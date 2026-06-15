Markets
TMDX

Notable Monday Option Activity: TMDX, NVDA, COIN

June 15, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX), where a total of 22,047 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 178.1% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 5,028 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,800 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) saw options trading volume of 3.1 million contracts, representing approximately 305.2 million underlying shares or approximately 173.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 176.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $212.50 strike call option expiring June 15, 2026, with 470,125 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 47.0 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $212.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) saw options trading volume of 129,300 contracts, representing approximately 12.9 million underlying shares or approximately 144.9% of COIN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 8.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $240 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,502 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of COIN. Below is a chart showing COIN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $240 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for TMDX options, NVDA options, or COIN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further TMDX Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
TMDX Insider Buying-> TMDX Videos-> Largest Discount Preferreds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

TMDX
NVDA
COIN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.