Notable Monday Option Activity: TGT, OSK, BX

Oshkosh Corp (Symbol: OSK) options are showing a volume of 2,818 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 281,800 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.6% of OSK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 661,830 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $165 strike call option expiring February 20, 2026, with 2,005 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,500 underlying shares of OSK. Below is a chart showing OSK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $165 strike highlighted in orange:
And Blackstone Inc (Symbol: BX) options are showing a volume of 13,423 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 41.5% of BX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $145 strike put option expiring February 20, 2026, with 6,481 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 648,100 underlying shares of BX. Below is a chart showing BX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $145 strike highlighted in orange:
