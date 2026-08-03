Notable Monday Option Activity: RSI, LGIH, PZZA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI), where a total volume of 26,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 24,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 2,504 contracts, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares or approximately 92% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 7,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

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