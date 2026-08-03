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Notable Monday Option Activity: RSI, LGIH, PZZA

August 03, 2026 — 03:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI), where a total volume of 26,172 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.6 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 98.8% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 24,131 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.4 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 2,504 contracts, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares or approximately 92% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 7,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RSI options, LGIH options, or PZZA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RSI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RSI
LGIH
PZZA

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