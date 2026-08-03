Notable Monday Option Activity: RSI, LGIH, PZZA

LGI Homes, Inc. (Symbol: LGIH) saw options trading volume of 2,504 contracts, representing approximately 250,400 underlying shares or approximately 92% of LGIH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 272,085 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,500 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 250,000 underlying shares of LGIH. Below is a chart showing LGIH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
And Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) options are showing a volume of 7,989 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 798,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,100 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $42.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 2,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 295,000 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $42.50 strike highlighted in orange:
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