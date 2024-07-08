Notable Monday Option Activity: ROKU, AMSC, AEHR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Roku Inc (Symbol: ROKU), where a total of 15,904 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 47% of ROKU's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024 , with 1,139 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 113,900 underlying shares of ROKU. Below is a chart showing ROKU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) options are showing a volume of 6,494 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 649,400 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 46.6% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $29 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 3,417 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 341,700 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $29 strike highlighted in orange:

And Aehr Test Systems (Symbol: AEHR) options are showing a volume of 4,071 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 407,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 45.8% of AEHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 889,000 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring July 19, 2024, with 1,240 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 124,000 underlying shares of AEHR. Below is a chart showing AEHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

