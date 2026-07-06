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RDDT

Notable Monday Option Activity: RDDT, JACK, CXW

July 06, 2026 — 04:48 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 36,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 8,696 contracts, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 11,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, JACK options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further RDDT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

RDDT
JACK
CXW

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