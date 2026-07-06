Notable Monday Option Activity: RDDT, JACK, CXW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT), where a total of 36,783 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 3.7 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 80.1% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $210 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 2,002 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 200,200 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $210 strike highlighted in orange:

Jack in the Box, Inc. (Symbol: JACK) saw options trading volume of 8,696 contracts, representing approximately 869,600 underlying shares or approximately 74.5% of JACK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $17.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,993 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 299,300 underlying shares of JACK. Below is a chart showing JACK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And CoreCivic Inc (Symbol: CXW) saw options trading volume of 11,115 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 71.8% of CXW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $33 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,354 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,400 underlying shares of CXW. Below is a chart showing CXW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $33 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for RDDT options, JACK options, or CXW options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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