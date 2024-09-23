News & Insights

Markets
RCL

Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, AMSC, ORCL

September 23, 2024 — 03:44 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 7,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 765,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 3,758 contracts, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 52,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for RCL options, AMSC options, or ORCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NBHC market cap history
 Institutional Holders of RGS
 COMM Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RCL
AMSC
ORCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.