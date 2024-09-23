Notable Monday Option Activity: RCL, AMSC, ORCL

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Royal Caribbean Group (Symbol: RCL), where a total volume of 7,654 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 765,400 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 43.9% of RCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 929 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 92,900 underlying shares of RCL. Below is a chart showing RCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

American Superconductor Corp. (Symbol: AMSC) saw options trading volume of 3,758 contracts, representing approximately 375,800 underlying shares or approximately 43% of AMSC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 874,055 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 522 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 52,200 underlying shares of AMSC. Below is a chart showing AMSC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) options are showing a volume of 52,093 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 42.3% of ORCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 12.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $175 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 3,276 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 327,600 underlying shares of ORCL. Below is a chart showing ORCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $175 strike highlighted in orange:

