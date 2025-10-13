Markets
QCOM

Notable Monday Option Activity: QCOM, LKQ, COR

October 13, 2025 — 01:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 47,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025, with 13,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) saw options trading volume of 14,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,400 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 8,222 contracts, representing approximately 822,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, LKQ options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 ESV Split History
 SAH Dividend History
 Intuitive Surgical Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
ESV Split History-> SAH Dividend History-> Intuitive Surgical Average Annual Return-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

QCOM
LKQ
COR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.