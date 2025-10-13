Notable Monday Option Activity: QCOM, LKQ, COR

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Qualcomm Inc (Symbol: QCOM), where a total volume of 47,136 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 4.7 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 59.4% of QCOM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $162.50 strike call option expiring October 17, 2025 , with 13,880 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of QCOM. Below is a chart showing QCOM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $162.50 strike highlighted in orange:

LKQ Corp (Symbol: LKQ) saw options trading volume of 14,367 contracts, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of LKQ's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $32.50 strike call option expiring November 21, 2025, with 7,264 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 726,400 underlying shares of LKQ. Below is a chart showing LKQ's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Cencora Inc (Symbol: COR) saw options trading volume of 8,222 contracts, representing approximately 822,200 underlying shares or approximately 49.6% of COR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $170 strike put option expiring January 16, 2026, with 7,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 700,000 underlying shares of COR. Below is a chart showing COR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for QCOM options, LKQ options, or COR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

