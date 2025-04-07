Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, DJT, GE

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 120,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 15,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 33,887 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 36,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

