Markets
PYPL

Notable Monday Option Activity: PYPL, DJT, GE

April 07, 2025 — 03:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PayPal Holdings Inc (Symbol: PYPL), where a total volume of 120,766 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 12.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 110% of PYPL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 15,367 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of PYPL. Below is a chart showing PYPL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp (Symbol: DJT) saw options trading volume of 33,887 contracts, representing approximately 3.4 million underlying shares or approximately 76.6% of DJT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025, with 1,892 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 189,200 underlying shares of DJT. Below is a chart showing DJT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

And General Electric Co (Symbol: GE) options are showing a volume of 36,782 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 63.4% of GE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring June 20, 2025, with 9,735 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 973,500 underlying shares of GE. Below is a chart showing GE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2025+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PYPL options, DJT options, or GE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 GAR Historical Stock Prices
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOFR
 ANSS Options Chain

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
GAR Historical Stock Prices-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding TOFR-> ANSS Options Chain-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL
DJT
GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.