Notable Monday Option Activity: PNC, TTD, OPCH

October 14, 2024 — 03:35 pm EDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in PNC Financial Services Group (Symbol: PNC), where a total volume of 7,595 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 759,500 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 50.4% of PNC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $195 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 1,233 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 123,300 underlying shares of PNC. Below is a chart showing PNC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $195 strike highlighted in orange:

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 11,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:

And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) saw options trading volume of 7,327 contracts, representing approximately 732,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PNC options, TTD options, or OPCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

