Notable Monday Option Activity: PNC, TTD, OPCH

The Trade Desk Inc (Symbol: TTD) options are showing a volume of 11,996 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.5% of TTD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $125 strike call option expiring December 20, 2024, with 1,352 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 135,200 underlying shares of TTD. Below is a chart showing TTD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $125 strike highlighted in orange:
And Option Care Health Inc (Symbol: OPCH) saw options trading volume of 7,327 contracts, representing approximately 732,700 underlying shares or approximately 47.7% of OPCH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 5,023 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 502,300 underlying shares of OPCH. Below is a chart showing OPCH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for PNC options, TTD options, or OPCH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Institutional Holders of LODE
SMXT shares outstanding history
DRCO Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.