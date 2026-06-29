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PLNT

Notable Monday Option Activity: PLNT, DINO, PRMB

June 29, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 28,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 13,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 29,376 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 26,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) options are showing a volume of 36,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 18,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, DINO options, or PRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLNT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

PLNT
DINO
PRMB

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