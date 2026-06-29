Notable Monday Option Activity: PLNT, DINO, PRMB

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Planet Fitness Inc (Symbol: PLNT), where a total of 28,290 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 142.9% of PLNT's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 13,507 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of PLNT. Below is a chart showing PLNT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

HF Sinclair Corp (Symbol: DINO) saw options trading volume of 29,376 contracts, representing approximately 2.9 million underlying shares or approximately 123.9% of DINO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $90 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 26,494 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.6 million underlying shares of DINO. Below is a chart showing DINO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $90 strike highlighted in orange:

And Primo Brands Corp (Symbol: PRMB) options are showing a volume of 36,486 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 110.1% of PRMB's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $22.50 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 18,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of PRMB. Below is a chart showing PRMB's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $22.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for PLNT options, DINO options, or PRMB options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further PLNT Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.