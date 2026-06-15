Notable Monday Option Activity: OWL, ALK, CRCL

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), where a total of 193,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 90,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 26,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,400 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 99,463 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for OWL options, ALK options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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