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OWL

Notable Monday Option Activity: OWL, ALK, CRCL

June 15, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Blue Owl Capital Inc Class A (Symbol: OWL), where a total of 193,685 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 19.4 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 83.6% of OWL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 23.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 90,171 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 9.0 million underlying shares of OWL. Below is a chart showing OWL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (Symbol: ALK) options are showing a volume of 26,877 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 78.6% of ALK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $47.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,114 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 611,400 underlying shares of ALK. Below is a chart showing ALK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $47.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Circle Internet Group Inc Class A (Symbol: CRCL) saw options trading volume of 99,463 contracts, representing approximately 9.9 million underlying shares or approximately 74.9% of CRCL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 13.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 10,467 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CRCL. Below is a chart showing CRCL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for OWL options, ALK options, or CRCL options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further OWL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
OWL YTD Return-> OWL Average Annual Return-> Stocks Conducting Buybacks That Hedge Funds Are Buying-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

OWL
ALK
CRCL

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