Notable Monday Option Activity: ONON, PZZA, SPOT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 29,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 22,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,284 contracts, representing approximately 528,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, PZZA options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ONON Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.