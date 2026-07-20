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Notable Monday Option Activity: ONON, PZZA, SPOT

July 20, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in On Holding AG (Symbol: ONON), where a total volume of 29,863 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 3.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 64.4% of ONON's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 22,504 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares of ONON. Below is a chart showing ONON's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Papa John's International, Inc. (Symbol: PZZA) saw options trading volume of 5,284 contracts, representing approximately 528,400 underlying shares or approximately 63.3% of PZZA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 834,800 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 1,338 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 133,800 underlying shares of PZZA. Below is a chart showing PZZA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) saw options trading volume of 10,209 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 61.6% of SPOT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $615 strike call option expiring July 24, 2026, with 646 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 64,600 underlying shares of SPOT. Below is a chart showing SPOT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $615 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for ONON options, PZZA options, or SPOT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further ONON Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

ONON
PZZA
SPOT

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