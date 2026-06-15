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Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, MSGS, CNM

June 15, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total volume of 1,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 138,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026, with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 1,820 contracts, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 16,608 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for NPO options, MSGS options, or CNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further NPO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

NPO
MSGS
CNM

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