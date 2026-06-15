Notable Monday Option Activity: NPO, MSGS, CNM

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Enpro Inc (Symbol: NPO), where a total volume of 1,389 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 138,900 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 74.1% of NPO's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 187,365 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $300 strike put option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 694 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 69,400 underlying shares of NPO. Below is a chart showing NPO's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $300 strike highlighted in orange:

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp (Symbol: MSGS) saw options trading volume of 1,820 contracts, representing approximately 182,000 underlying shares or approximately 73.8% of MSGS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 246,540 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $390 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 492 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 49,200 underlying shares of MSGS. Below is a chart showing MSGS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $390 strike highlighted in orange:

And Core & Main Inc (Symbol: CNM) saw options trading volume of 16,608 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 72.6% of CNM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $52.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 8,464 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 846,400 underlying shares of CNM. Below is a chart showing CNM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $52.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for NPO options, MSGS options, or CNM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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Further NPO Research:

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