Notable Monday Option Activity: NAPA, FWRD, WYNN

October 07, 2024 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (Symbol: NAPA), where a total of 17,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.6% of NAPA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of NAPA. Below is a chart showing NAPA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 12,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 39,461 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
