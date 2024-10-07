Notable Monday Option Activity: NAPA, FWRD, WYNN

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duckhorn Portfolio Inc (Symbol: NAPA), where a total of 17,996 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 143.6% of NAPA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024 , with 2,907 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 290,700 underlying shares of NAPA. Below is a chart showing NAPA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 12,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 39,461 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

