Notable Monday Option Activity: NAPA, FWRD, WYNN

Forward Air Corp (Symbol: FWRD) options are showing a volume of 12,108 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 122.3% of FWRD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 990,255 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 6,658 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 665,800 underlying shares of FWRD. Below is a chart showing FWRD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:
And Wynn Resorts Ltd (Symbol: WYNN) saw options trading volume of 39,461 contracts, representing approximately 3.9 million underlying shares or approximately 110.6% of WYNN's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike call option expiring October 18, 2024, with 4,190 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 419,000 underlying shares of WYNN. Below is a chart showing WYNN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for NAPA options, FWRD options, or WYNN options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Truist Financial shares outstanding history
FISI Price Target
IDRA Insider Buying
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.