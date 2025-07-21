Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DHR, CAR

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 18,573 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:
And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,271 contracts, representing approximately 727,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
