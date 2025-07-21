Notable Monday Option Activity: MU, DHR, CAR

Markets
Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU), where a total volume of 134,858 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 13.5 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 49.3% of MU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 27.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $115 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 14,039 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of MU. Below is a chart showing MU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $115 strike highlighted in orange:

Danaher Corp (Symbol: DHR) saw options trading volume of 18,573 contracts, representing approximately 1.9 million underlying shares or approximately 48.9% of DHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $205 strike call option expiring July 25, 2025, with 4,182 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 418,200 underlying shares of DHR. Below is a chart showing DHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $205 strike highlighted in orange:

And Avis Budget Group Inc (Symbol: CAR) saw options trading volume of 7,271 contracts, representing approximately 727,100 underlying shares or approximately 47.8% of CAR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $130 strike put option expiring March 20, 2026, with 1,208 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 120,800 underlying shares of CAR. Below is a chart showing CAR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for MU options, DHR options, or CAR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

