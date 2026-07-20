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LW

Notable Monday Option Activity: LW, SGHC, ASTH

July 20, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 8,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 6,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 16,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 15,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) options are showing a volume of 3,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for LW options, SGHC options, or ASTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further LW Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

LW
SGHC
ASTH

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