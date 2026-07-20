Notable Monday Option Activity: LW, SGHC, ASTH

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW), where a total volume of 8,620 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 862,000 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.6% of LW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $55 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027 , with 6,915 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 691,500 underlying shares of LW. Below is a chart showing LW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Super Group Ltd (Symbol: SGHC) options are showing a volume of 16,402 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 53.9% of SGHC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $14 strike call option expiring October 16, 2026, with 15,973 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares of SGHC. Below is a chart showing SGHC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $14 strike highlighted in orange:

And Astrana Health Inc (Symbol: ASTH) options are showing a volume of 3,969 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 396,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 49.4% of ASTH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 803,210 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,955 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 395,500 underlying shares of ASTH. Below is a chart showing ASTH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for LW options, SGHC options, or ASTH options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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