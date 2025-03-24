Notable Monday Option Activity: LAD, UAL, SNOW

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Lithia Motors Inc (Symbol: LAD), where a total of 1,540 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 154,000 underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.6% of LAD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 345,600 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike put option expiring June 20, 2025 , with 1,011 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 101,100 underlying shares of LAD. Below is a chart showing LAD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) options are showing a volume of 43,205 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.6% of UAL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $85 strike call option expiring April 17, 2025, with 7,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,100 underlying shares of UAL. Below is a chart showing UAL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $85 strike highlighted in orange:

And Snowflake Inc (Symbol: SNOW) options are showing a volume of 32,572 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 3.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 43.2% of SNOW's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $135 strike put option expiring April 11, 2025, with 1,261 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 126,100 underlying shares of SNOW. Below is a chart showing SNOW's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $135 strike highlighted in orange:

