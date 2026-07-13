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Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, JPM, EXE

July 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 51,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 65,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 25,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, JPM options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further IBM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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IBM
JPM
EXE

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