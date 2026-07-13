Notable Monday Option Activity: IBM, JPM, EXE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in International Business Machines Corp (Symbol: IBM), where a total of 51,693 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.1% of IBM's average daily trading volume over the past month of 8.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $310 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 10,307 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of IBM. Below is a chart showing IBM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $310 strike highlighted in orange:

JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) options are showing a volume of 65,891 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 6.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60.7% of JPM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 10.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 4,143 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 414,300 underlying shares of JPM. Below is a chart showing JPM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) options are showing a volume of 25,583 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.6 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 60% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $95 strike call option expiring September 18, 2026, with 10,185 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $95 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for IBM options, JPM options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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