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HOOD

Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, MRNA, EXE

July 06, 2026 — 01:18 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 151,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 38,318 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 15,962 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 11,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, MRNA options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further HOOD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
HOOD shares outstanding history-> Robinhood Markets market cap history-> Stock RSI-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

HOOD
MRNA
EXE

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