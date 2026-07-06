Notable Monday Option Activity: HOOD, MRNA, EXE

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD), where a total of 151,345 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 15.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 44.1% of HOOD's average daily trading volume over the past month of 34.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $120 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 10,678 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of HOOD. Below is a chart showing HOOD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $120 strike highlighted in orange:

Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) saw options trading volume of 38,318 contracts, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares or approximately 41.5% of MRNA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 9.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring December 18, 2026, with 5,390 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 539,000 underlying shares of MRNA. Below is a chart showing MRNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

And Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) saw options trading volume of 15,962 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 40.3% of EXE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $80 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 11,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares of EXE. Below is a chart showing EXE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $80 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for HOOD options, MRNA options, or EXE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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