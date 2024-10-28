Notable Monday Option Activity: HGV, TMDX, FIVE

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 11,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:
And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 10,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:
