Notable Monday Option Activity: HGV, TMDX, FIVE

October 28, 2024 — 03:25 pm EDT

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (Symbol: HGV), where a total of 7,071 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 707,100 underlying shares. That amounts to about 87.7% of HGV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 806,655 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $35 strike put option expiring December 20, 2024, with 3,551 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 355,100 underlying shares of HGV. Below is a chart showing HGV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

TransMedics Group Inc (Symbol: TMDX) options are showing a volume of 11,546 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 86.5% of TMDX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $100 strike put option expiring November 15, 2024, with 1,791 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 179,100 underlying shares of TMDX. Below is a chart showing TMDX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $100 strike highlighted in orange:

And Five Below Inc (Symbol: FIVE) options are showing a volume of 10,313 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 83.7% of FIVE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $105 strike call option expiring November 15, 2024, with 7,122 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 712,200 underlying shares of FIVE. Below is a chart showing FIVE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $105 strike highlighted in orange:

