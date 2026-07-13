Notable Monday Option Activity: GRPN, BURL, BA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 15,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.6% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,600 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 49,444 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, BURL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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