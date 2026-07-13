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GRPN

Notable Monday Option Activity: GRPN, BURL, BA

July 13, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Groupon Inc (Symbol: GRPN), where a total of 15,424 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 92.6% of GRPN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,616 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 361,600 underlying shares of GRPN. Below is a chart showing GRPN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Burlington Stores Inc (Symbol: BURL) options are showing a volume of 5,669 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 566,900 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 87.1% of BURL's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 651,155 shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $295 strike put option expiring July 24, 2026, with 1,315 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 131,500 underlying shares of BURL. Below is a chart showing BURL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $295 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA) saw options trading volume of 49,444 contracts, representing approximately 4.9 million underlying shares or approximately 86.3% of BA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $220 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,355 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 335,500 underlying shares of BA. Below is a chart showing BA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $220 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for GRPN options, BURL options, or BA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further GRPN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GRPN
BURL
BA

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