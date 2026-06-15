Notable Monday Option Activity: FTDR, DOCU, RDDT

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR), where a total volume of 6,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026 , with 6,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 42,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 31,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 51,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FTDR options, DOCU options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FTDR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.