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FTDR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FTDR, DOCU, RDDT

June 15, 2026 — 03:30 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in Frontdoor Inc (Symbol: FTDR), where a total volume of 6,792 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 679,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 144.4% of FTDR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 470,420 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 6,505 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 650,500 underlying shares of FTDR. Below is a chart showing FTDR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

DocuSign Inc (Symbol: DOCU) options are showing a volume of 42,841 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 104.3% of DOCU's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $48.50 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 31,283 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of DOCU. Below is a chart showing DOCU's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Reddit Inc (Symbol: RDDT) options are showing a volume of 51,833 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 5.2 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 97.7% of RDDT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $200 strike call option expiring June 18, 2026, with 2,773 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 277,300 underlying shares of RDDT. Below is a chart showing RDDT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $200 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FTDR options, DOCU options, or RDDT options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FTDR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FTDR
DOCU
RDDT

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