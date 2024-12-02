Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLY, ENVX, ZM

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 41,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024 , with 4,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,000 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 51,774 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 44,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

