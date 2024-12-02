Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLY, ENVX, ZM

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 51,774 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:
And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 44,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, ENVX options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: NKTR shares outstanding history
Funds Holding VCRB
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding REED
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.