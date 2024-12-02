News & Insights

Markets
FSLY

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLY, ENVX, ZM

December 02, 2024 — 03:29 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Fastly Inc (Symbol: FSLY), where a total of 41,106 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 4.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 120.8% of FSLY's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,430 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 443,000 underlying shares of FSLY. Below is a chart showing FSLY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

Enovix Corp (Symbol: ENVX) saw options trading volume of 51,774 contracts, representing approximately 5.2 million underlying shares or approximately 101.9% of ENVX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 5.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $11 strike call option expiring December 06, 2024, with 4,950 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 495,000 underlying shares of ENVX. Below is a chart showing ENVX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $11 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

And Zoom Communications Inc (Symbol: ZM) saw options trading volume of 44,701 contracts, representing approximately 4.5 million underlying shares or approximately 97.9% of ZM's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $130 strike call option expiring January 17, 2025, with 17,987 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.8 million underlying shares of ZM. Below is a chart showing ZM's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $130 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2024+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLY options, ENVX options, or ZM options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 NKTR shares outstanding history
 Funds Holding VCRB
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding REED

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
NKTR shares outstanding history -> Funds Holding VCRB -> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding REED -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FSLY
ENVX
ZM

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.