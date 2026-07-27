Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, UBER, GEV

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 108,986 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 13,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:
And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 15,944 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $765 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, UBER options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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