Markets
FSLR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, UBER, GEV

July 27, 2026 — 01:21 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the S&P 500 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 10,698 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.1 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 60.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.8 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $340 strike call option expiring June 17, 2027, with 1,979 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 197,900 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $340 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Uber Technologies Inc (Symbol: UBER) saw options trading volume of 108,986 contracts, representing approximately 10.9 million underlying shares or approximately 56.8% of UBER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $55 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 13,047 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of UBER. Below is a chart showing UBER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $55 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And GE Vernova Inc (Symbol: GEV) saw options trading volume of 15,944 contracts, representing approximately 1.6 million underlying shares or approximately 54.5% of GEV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $765 strike put option expiring September 04, 2026, with 1,065 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 106,500 underlying shares of GEV. Below is a chart showing GEV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $765 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, UBER options, or GEV options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FSLR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
FSLR RSI-> First Solar Technical Analysis-> Preferreds of SAFE Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FSLR
UBER
GEV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.