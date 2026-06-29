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FSLR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, RBLX, THC

June 29, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR), where a total volume of 19,851 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 2.0 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 77.2% of FSLR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $230 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 4,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 404,000 underlying shares of FSLR. Below is a chart showing FSLR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 83,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 11,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 9,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 928,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, RBLX options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FSLR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

FSLR
RBLX
THC

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