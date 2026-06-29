Notable Monday Option Activity: FSLR, RBLX, THC

Roblox Corp (Symbol: RBLX) options are showing a volume of 83,304 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 8.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 71.3% of RBLX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.7 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $48 strike put option expiring July 10, 2026, with 11,628 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of RBLX. Below is a chart showing RBLX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $48 strike highlighted in orange:
And Tenet Healthcare Corp. (Symbol: THC) options are showing a volume of 9,283 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 928,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 64.3% of THC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $185 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 4,587 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 458,700 underlying shares of THC. Below is a chart showing THC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $185 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for FSLR options, RBLX options, or THC options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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