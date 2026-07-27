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FIGR

Notable Monday Option Activity: FIGR, OMER, IMMR

July 27, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR), where a total of 20,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026, with 8,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,900 underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 10,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 3,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for FIGR options, OMER options, or IMMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further FIGR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Funds Holding FIGR-> Institutional Holders of FIGR-> Alphabetical List of All Hedge Funds-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

FIGR
OMER
IMMR

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