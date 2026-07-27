Notable Monday Option Activity: FIGR, OMER, IMMR

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Figure Technology Solutions Inc - Class A Common (Symbol: FIGR), where a total of 20,477 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 59.4% of FIGR's average daily trading volume over the past month of 3.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring July 31, 2026 , with 8,329 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 832,900 underlying shares of FIGR. Below is a chart showing FIGR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

Omeros Corp (Symbol: OMER) saw options trading volume of 10,961 contracts, representing approximately 1.1 million underlying shares or approximately 58.3% of OMER's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.9 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $10 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 6,231 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 623,100 underlying shares of OMER. Below is a chart showing OMER's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $10 strike highlighted in orange:

And Immersion Corp (Symbol: IMMR) options are showing a volume of 3,161 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 316,100 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 55% of IMMR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 574,370 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $7.50 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,742 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 174,200 underlying shares of IMMR. Below is a chart showing IMMR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $7.50 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for FIGR options, OMER options, or IMMR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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