Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, UTHR, HIMS

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 8,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 837,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026 , with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 3,201 contracts, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 94,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 13,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, UTHR options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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