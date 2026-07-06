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Notable Monday Option Activity: DUOL, UTHR, HIMS

July 06, 2026 — 04:42 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Duolingo Inc (Symbol: DUOL), where a total of 8,377 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 837,700 underlying shares. That amounts to about 54.1% of DUOL's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $102 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 930 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,000 underlying shares of DUOL. Below is a chart showing DUOL's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $102 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

United Therapeutics Corp (Symbol: UTHR) saw options trading volume of 3,201 contracts, representing approximately 320,100 underlying shares or approximately 53.6% of UTHR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 597,710 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $590 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 3,151 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 315,100 underlying shares of UTHR. Below is a chart showing UTHR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $590 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hims & Hers Health Inc (Symbol: HIMS) options are showing a volume of 94,774 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 9.5 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 48.8% of HIMS's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 19.4 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $40 strike call option expiring July 10, 2026, with 13,084 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.3 million underlying shares of HIMS. Below is a chart showing HIMS's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $40 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DUOL options, UTHR options, or HIMS options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further DUOL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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DUOL
UTHR
HIMS

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