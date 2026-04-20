Notable Monday Option Activity: DC, DECK, AMBA

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 10,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:
And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for DC options, DECK options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »
Also see: Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
GAIN Historical Stock Prices
Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.