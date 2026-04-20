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Notable Monday Option Activity: DC, DECK, AMBA

April 20, 2026 — 03:22 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dakota Gold Corp (Symbol: DC), where a total of 12,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of DC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026, with 8,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,300 underlying shares of DC. Below is a chart showing DC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 10,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for DC options, DECK options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA
 GAIN Historical Stock Prices
 Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Dividend Stocks Crossing Above Their 200 DMA-> GAIN Historical Stock Prices-> Andreas Halvorsen Stock Picks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

DC
DECK
AMBA

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