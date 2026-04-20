Notable Monday Option Activity: DC, DECK, AMBA

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Dakota Gold Corp (Symbol: DC), where a total of 12,427 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 63.7% of DC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.0 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $5 strike put option expiring October 16, 2026 , with 8,243 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 824,300 underlying shares of DC. Below is a chart showing DC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $5 strike highlighted in orange:

Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) saw options trading volume of 10,498 contracts, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares or approximately 53.2% of DECK's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $113 strike put option expiring May 01, 2026, with 582 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 58,200 underlying shares of DECK. Below is a chart showing DECK's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $113 strike highlighted in orange:

And Ambarella, Inc. (Symbol: AMBA) options are showing a volume of 3,707 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 370,700 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 51.5% of AMBA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 719,120 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike put option expiring May 29, 2026, with 1,159 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 115,900 underlying shares of AMBA. Below is a chart showing AMBA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for DC options, DECK options, or AMBA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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