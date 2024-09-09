Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, SMMT, PLAY

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Carvana Co (Symbol: CVNA), where a total of 102,530 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 10.3 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 392.6% of CVNA's average daily trading volume over the past month of 2.6 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $142 strike call option expiring September 13, 2024 , with 12,201 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of CVNA. Below is a chart showing CVNA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $142 strike highlighted in orange:

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 57,096 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 347.7% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:

And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 21,539 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 237% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 20,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, SMMT options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.