Notable Monday Option Activity: CVNA, SMMT, PLAY

Summit Therapeutics Inc (Symbol: SMMT) saw options trading volume of 57,096 contracts, representing approximately 5.7 million underlying shares or approximately 347.7% of SMMT's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.6 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $20 strike call option expiring September 20, 2024, with 11,693 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.2 million underlying shares of SMMT. Below is a chart showing SMMT's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $20 strike highlighted in orange:
And Dave & Busters Entertainment Inc (Symbol: PLAY) saw options trading volume of 21,539 contracts, representing approximately 2.2 million underlying shares or approximately 237% of PLAY's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 908,950 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike put option expiring September 20, 2024, with 20,341 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.0 million underlying shares of PLAY. Below is a chart showing PLAY's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for CVNA options, SMMT options, or PLAY options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
