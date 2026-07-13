Notable Monday Option Activity: CNMD, TRIP, LQDA

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), where a total volume of 3,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 22,627 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for CNMD options, TRIP options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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