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Notable Monday Option Activity: CNMD, TRIP, LQDA

July 13, 2026 — 03:25 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in CONMED Corp (Symbol: CNMD), where a total volume of 3,842 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 384,200 underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 55.8% of CNMD's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 688,415 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $45 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,042 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 304,200 underlying shares of CNMD. Below is a chart showing CNMD's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $45 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Tripadvisor Inc (Symbol: TRIP) saw options trading volume of 22,627 contracts, representing approximately 2.3 million underlying shares or approximately 52.8% of TRIP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.3 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 15,121 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares of TRIP. Below is a chart showing TRIP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Liquidia Corp (Symbol: LQDA) options are showing a volume of 12,964 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.3 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 52.6% of LQDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.5 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $65 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 1,111 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 111,100 underlying shares of LQDA. Below is a chart showing LQDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $65 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for CNMD options, TRIP options, or LQDA options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further CNMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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CNMD
TRIP
LQDA

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