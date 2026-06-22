Markets
AVBP

Notable Monday Option Activity: AVBP, SOC, HNRG

June 22, 2026 — 03:39 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP), where a total of 7,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 747,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.7% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 604,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 40,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) options are showing a volume of 6,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVBP options, SOC options, or HNRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVBP Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksOptions
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
AVBP Average Annual Return-> AVBP YTD Return-> Dividend Calculator-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AVBP
SOC
HNRG

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.