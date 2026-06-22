Notable Monday Option Activity: AVBP, SOC, HNRG

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in ArriVent Biopharma Inc (Symbol: AVBP), where a total of 7,479 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 747,900 underlying shares. That amounts to about 123.7% of AVBP's average daily trading volume over the past month of 604,715 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $25 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026 , with 3,364 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 336,400 underlying shares of AVBP. Below is a chart showing AVBP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $25 strike highlighted in orange:

Sable Offshore Corp (Symbol: SOC) options are showing a volume of 40,135 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 4.0 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 91.4% of SOC's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 4.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $17 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 7,565 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 756,500 underlying shares of SOC. Below is a chart showing SOC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $17 strike highlighted in orange:

And Hallador Energy Co (Symbol: HNRG) options are showing a volume of 6,676 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 667,600 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 88.5% of HNRG's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 754,405 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $18 strike put option expiring July 17, 2026, with 2,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 201,000 underlying shares of HNRG. Below is a chart showing HNRG's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVBP options, SOC options, or HNRG options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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