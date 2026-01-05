Notable Monday Option Activity: AVAV, SOFI, PEP

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total of 14,866 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 1.5 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 121.9% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month of 1.2 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $272.50 strike put option expiring January 09, 2026 , with 1,040 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 104,000 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $272.50 strike highlighted in orange:

SoFi Technologies Inc (Symbol: SOFI) options are showing a volume of 551,222 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 55.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 114.6% of SOFI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 48.1 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $30 strike call option expiring January 09, 2026, with 25,010 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 2.5 million underlying shares of SOFI. Below is a chart showing SOFI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $30 strike highlighted in orange:

And PepsiCo Inc (Symbol: PEP) saw options trading volume of 81,158 contracts, representing approximately 8.1 million underlying shares or approximately 102.1% of PEP's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 7.9 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $170 strike call option expiring January 16, 2026, with 55,861 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares of PEP. Below is a chart showing PEP's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $170 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, SOFI options, or PEP options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

