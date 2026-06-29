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AVAV

Notable Monday Option Activity: AVAV, RSI, CGNX

June 29, 2026 — 03:40 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at options trading activity among components of the Russell 3000 index, there is noteworthy activity today in AeroVironment, Inc. (Symbol: AVAV), where a total volume of 12,251 contracts has been traded thus far today, a contract volume which is representative of approximately 1.2 million underlying shares (given that every 1 contract represents 100 underlying shares). That number works out to 83.1% of AVAV's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 1.5 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $230 strike call option expiring January 15, 2027, with 939 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 93,900 underlying shares of AVAV. Below is a chart showing AVAV's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $230 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) options are showing a volume of 27,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 13,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) options are showing a volume of 17,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, RSI options, or CGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AVAV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AVAV
RSI
CGNX

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