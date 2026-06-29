Notable Monday Option Activity: AVAV, RSI, CGNX

Rush Street Interactive Inc (Symbol: RSI) options are showing a volume of 27,320 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 2.7 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 82% of RSI's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $35 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 13,649 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.4 million underlying shares of RSI. Below is a chart showing RSI's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $35 strike highlighted in orange:
And Cognex Corp (Symbol: CGNX) options are showing a volume of 17,825 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 1.8 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81% of CGNX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 2.2 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $75 strike call option expiring July 17, 2026, with 10,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 1.0 million underlying shares of CGNX. Below is a chart showing CGNX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $75 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AVAV options, RSI options, or CGNX options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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