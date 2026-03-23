Markets
AMZN

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, PLTR

March 23, 2026 — 01:26 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 421,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 42.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 32,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 149,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 364,875 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 38,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, NVDA options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OTGA
 Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding OTGA-> Top Monthly Dividend Paying Stocks-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
NVDA
PLTR

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