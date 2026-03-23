Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, PLTR

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 149,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:
And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 364,875 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 38,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:
For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, NVDA options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.
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