Notable Monday Option Activity: AMZN, NVDA, PLTR

Among the underlying components of the S&P 500 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in Amazon.com Inc (Symbol: AMZN), where a total of 421,048 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 42.1 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 90.9% of AMZN's average daily trading volume over the past month of 46.3 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $215 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026 , with 32,306 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.2 million underlying shares of AMZN. Below is a chart showing AMZN's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $215 strike highlighted in orange:

NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) options are showing a volume of 1.6 million contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 163.1 million underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 81.4% of NVDA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 200.4 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $180 strike call option expiring March 23, 2026, with 149,489 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 14.9 million underlying shares of NVDA. Below is a chart showing NVDA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $180 strike highlighted in orange:

And Palantir Technologies Inc (Symbol: PLTR) saw options trading volume of 364,875 contracts, representing approximately 36.5 million underlying shares or approximately 73.4% of PLTR's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 49.7 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $160 strike call option expiring March 27, 2026, with 38,115 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.8 million underlying shares of PLTR. Below is a chart showing PLTR's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $160 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMZN options, NVDA options, or PLTR options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.