Notable Monday Option Activity: AMC, CAVA, EE

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 308,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026 , with 59,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,821 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 7,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

And Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE) saw options trading volume of 2,004 contracts, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of EE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EE. Below is a chart showing EE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, CAVA options, or EE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

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