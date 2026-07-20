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AMC

Notable Monday Option Activity: AMC, CAVA, EE

July 20, 2026 — 03:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Among the underlying components of the Russell 3000 index, we saw noteworthy options trading volume today in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (Symbol: AMC), where a total of 308,822 contracts have traded so far, representing approximately 30.9 million underlying shares. That amounts to about 60.8% of AMC's average daily trading volume over the past month of 50.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $3 strike call option expiring August 21, 2026, with 59,869 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 6.0 million underlying shares of AMC. Below is a chart showing AMC's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $3 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

CAVA Group Inc (Symbol: CAVA) saw options trading volume of 16,821 contracts, representing approximately 1.7 million underlying shares or approximately 56.3% of CAVA's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 3.0 million shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $50 strike put option expiring August 28, 2026, with 7,627 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 762,700 underlying shares of CAVA. Below is a chart showing CAVA's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $50 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

And Excelerate Energy Inc (Symbol: EE) saw options trading volume of 2,004 contracts, representing approximately 200,400 underlying shares or approximately 55.8% of EE's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 359,150 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $32 strike put option expiring August 21, 2026, with 1,000 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 100,000 underlying shares of EE. Below is a chart showing EE's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $32 strike highlighted in orange:

Loading+chart+—+2026+TickerTech.com

For the various different available expirations for AMC options, CAVA options, or EE options, visit StockOptionsChannel.com.

Today's Most Active Call & Put Options of the S&P 500 »

Further AMC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

AMC
CAVA
EE

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