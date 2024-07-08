Notable Monday Option Activity: AFRM, NCLH, ASIX

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (Symbol: NCLH) saw options trading volume of 55,699 contracts, representing approximately 5.6 million underlying shares or approximately 47.2% of NCLH's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 11.8 million shares. Particularly high volume was seen for the $18.50 strike call option expiring July 12, 2024, with 31,226 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 3.1 million underlying shares of NCLH. Below is a chart showing NCLH's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $18.50 strike highlighted in orange:
And AdvanSix Inc (Symbol: ASIX) options are showing a volume of 713 contracts thus far today. That number of contracts represents approximately 71,300 underlying shares, working out to a sizeable 47.2% of ASIX's average daily trading volume over the past month, of 150,965 shares. Especially high volume was seen for the $15 strike put option expiring August 16, 2024, with 356 contracts trading so far today, representing approximately 35,600 underlying shares of ASIX. Below is a chart showing ASIX's trailing twelve month trading history, with the $15 strike highlighted in orange:
